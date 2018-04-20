Foligno to coach Canada's Para development team

CALGARY — Former NHL player Mike Foligno will coach Canada's Para hockey development team for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, Hockey Canada announced Friday.

Foligno spent 15 seasons in the NHL with stops in Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Toronto.

The Sudbury, Ont., native first joined Hockey Canada in September 2017 as the national team began its preparations for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games and served as a guest coach for the 30 players invited to selection camp.

As an assistant coach, Foligno travelled with the national team for a training camp and three-game series against Korea last November. He returned as a guest coach at Canada's Para hockey team's final training camp in February and pre-Paralympic series against the United States.