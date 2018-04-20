Cavaliers players show up to Pacers game wearing same suits

INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates arrived in style Friday.

Each wore the same suit with a white shirt and a dark tie. Some even wore sunglasses for the pivotal Game 3 against the Pacers.

It was all by design.

James wanted the three-time defending Eastern Conference championships to show they were unified when they arrived at Indiana.

So the four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion reached out to designer Thom Browne, and suddenly the Cavs were all the rage of the fashion world.

Much has been made that James needs more help from his teammates to survive what has been a tougher-than-expected series.

But James didn't seem worried before the team's morning shootaround.

"I have confidence in all my guys going out and playing the game the right way, so we'll see what happens," James said.

The message seemed to resonate within the locker room.

After getting blown out in Game 1, and hanging on for a 100-97 win in Game 2, the Cavs forced 10 first-half turnovers.