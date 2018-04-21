Segura keys 4-run 9th as Mariners rally past Rangers 6-2

Felix Hernandez gave up four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, leaving after hitting friend and former teammate Adrian Beltre with a pitch following Mazara's tying hit.

Texas lefty Mike Minor, trying to become the first pitcher in the 24-year history of the Rangers' home ballpark with three straight starts allowing three hits or less, gave up six hits and a run in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

EARLY GEMS

There were three defensive gems among the first four outs. Texas shortstop Jurickson Profar made a diving stop and quick flip to Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Robinson Cano's run-scoring fielder's choice. The next out came on centre fielder Drew Robinson's diving catch in right centre on Nelson Cruz's soft liner. Leading off the bottom of the first, Haniger caught Shin-Soo Choo's high fly just as he crossed the foul line in right and ran into the wall below the foul pole.

BUSH MOMENT

The Rangers held a moment of silence before the national anthem for former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday in Houston. Former president George W. Bush, one of her sons, once was part of Rangers ownership, lives in Dallas and attends several home games every year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: C Mike Zunino matched his career high with four strikeouts in his season debut after missing three weeks with a strained abdominal muscle. ... 1B Ryon Healy (sprained right ankle) started a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Friday and could return during the 10-game trip that just started.

Rangers: RHP Doug Fister (right hip strain) threw a 58-pitch bullpen session without any issues. Fister was eligible to come off the disabled list Friday. ... CF Delino DeShields played seven innings as expected and went 2 for 3 on the second night of a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Friday. He broke his left hand March 30 against Houston. ... Profar was cleared from the concussion protocol after missing two games when he was upended at second base by Tampa Bay baserunner Mallex Smith on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Bartolo Colon (0-0, 1.45 ERA) took a perfect game into the eighth inning in his previous start at Houston on Sunday. The 44-year-old gave up one hit in 7 2/3 innings and didn't get a decision in the Rangers' 3-1 win in 10 innings. Mariners LHP James Paxton (1-2, 4.57) is 2-4 in 10 career starts against Texas.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press