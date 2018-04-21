Crashing the boards definitely tops the list when checking off Favours' strengths. He ranks second on the Jazz roster in rebounding behind Gobert with 7.2 rebounds per game.

When Favours is active on the glass, it can change the direction of a game for Utah. In Game 2 against Oklahoma City, he grabbed eight offensive rebounds through the first 2 1/2 quarters. By contrast, the Thunder totalled six offensive boards as a team in the same stretch.

"His length and his strength allow him to get his hands on balls," Snyder said. "He's got such good hands that even when he keeps the ball alive, usually something good happens."

Favours' willingness to go full throttle around the basket has turned him into a reliable complimentary player on offence. He rolls to the basket with consistency and, more often than not, it pays off for him.

It has turned Favours into a legitimate offensive presence again. He averaged 9.5 points on 48.7 per cent shooting while limited to 50 games a year ago. This season, Favors is scoring 12.3 points per game while shooting 56.3 per cent from the floor.

"Other teams and other opponents, they look and see I'm 6-foot-10 and think I'm a 5 man or whatever, so they try to take advantage of it," Favors said. "It just feels good to be able to go out there and move the way that I know that I can move and be able to play the way I know that I can play and teams can't take advantage of it."

Favours is focused on staying aggressive as the series with the Thunder shifts to Utah. He is having fun playing basketball again and wants to make sure Oklahoma City continues to feel his presence on both ends of the court.

His teammates certainly do and they understand what a difference it can potentially make as the Jazz battle to keep going in the post-season.

"He's been like that all year," Mitchell said, "but he's definitely turned it up with what he can do."

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By John Coon, The Associated Press