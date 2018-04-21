Crusaders beat Sunwolves in hailstorm, Rebels falter again

"The Sunwolves made us work for every point we got," Crusaders captain Matt Todd said. "The storm made it slippery, especially when the hail came down and we probably took too long to adjust."

The Rebels — early pacesetters this season — were out to bounce back from a surprise home loss to Argentina's Jaguares. They had to do it after trekking across South Africa to visit the Pretoria-based Bulls without their injured experienced scrumhalf and playmaker Will Genia.

Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss scored on five minutes — the fifth try in three games for Super Rugby's most capped player — and the Rebels were never in a realistic position to win.

The Bulls added tries through centre Jesse Kriel and wing Divan Rossouw for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Genia's replacement Michael Ruru, maybe the Rebels' best player on the day, finished off a slick handling move for the Rebels' only try early in the second half.

But Bulls replacement scrumhalf Andre Warner caught a tiring Rebels forward pack off-guard near the end with a quick tap from five meters out to seal the 28-10 win. The Rebels slipped to seventh in the standings.

A tight Sharks-Stormers game came to life with a try from each team just before and after halftime.

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi's rampaging run and looping inside pass put Raymond Rhule in for the first try and gave them a 7-3 halftime advantage.

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am enhanced his reputation as one of South Africa's best young backline talents by starting and finishing the move for the Sharks' first five-pointer two minutes into the second half.

The teams swapped tries again, to hooker Ramone Samuels for the Stormers and flanker Jean-Luc du Preez for the Sharks. At 17-17, front-rower Thomas du Toit supported a break to take an offload and force his way over for the game-clincher in the 73rd.

The Sharks repelled a Stormers surge on their try-line after the final hooter to cling on for only a second win this season, and a pride-saver after last weekend's 40-10 humiliation at home to the Bulls.

"After a disappointing week like last week we really wanted to stick together and tighten everything up and give a performance like we did," du Toit said.

Earlier, New Zealand's Chiefs beat the badly off-form Reds 36-12, with tries to Tyler Ardron, Charlie Ngatai and Brodie Retallick opening up a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Reds, who lost skipper James Slipper through injury in the first half, rallied to save face in the second, with Samu Kerevi scoring two tries. But a late Samisoni Taukei'aho score sealed a crucial Chiefs bonus point.

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press