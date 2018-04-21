Hamburger SV keeps alive survival hopes in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Lewis Holtby kept alive Hamburger SV's hopes of a Bundesliga survival by edging fellow relegation candidate Freiburg 1-0 on Saturday.

Holtby stopped the ricocheting ball and eluded two defenders before firing it past Alexander Schwolow early in the second half.

Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu was sent off with 20 minutes remaining.

With three games remaining, Hamburg was within five points of safety. Hamburg, which has had several near misses in recent seasons, is the only side to have played every season since the Bundesliga's formation in 1963.