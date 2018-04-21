Assistant ref hit by object in Spanish football

MADRID — An assistant referee was hit by an object thrown from the stands causing a second-division football match in Spain to be stopped for about 15 minutes.

The match between host Tenerife and Huesca was nearing its end when the object hit the head of lineswoman Guadalupe Porras Ayuso.

The officiating crew left the field until local authorities could assess security conditions at Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium in Tenerife.

Ayuso was not seriously hurt and returned to finish the game.