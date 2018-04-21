Turner returns, Harkless out for Portland in Game 4

NEW ORLEANS — Portland coach Terry Stotts says Evan Turner is available to play but Maurice Harkless will miss Game 4 of the first-round playoff series with New Orleans.

The Trail Blazers are trying to stave off elimination Saturday, trailing the Pelicans 3-0.

Turner was sidelined for Game 3 on Thursday night because of a toe injury from Game 2. The 6-foot-7 forward started 40 games this season and averaged 8.2 points. He started the first two playoff games.

Stotts says the 6-9 Harkless has a sore left knee, a problem that limited him late this the season. Stotts says there is no structural damage but considerable pain.