Judge homers, Yankees use 7-run 6th to beat Blue Jays 9-1

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit an early homer off respected Twitter rival Marcus Stroman, then scored on a disputed play during a seven-run burst in the sixth inning that sent the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 Saturday.

Judge put the Yankees up 2-0 with his sixth homer, a two-run drive in the third. It came after Stroman and Judge exchanged tweets at the end of last season during which the Toronto ace said their "future battles will be legendary."

Judge is now 7 for 16 with four home runs against Stroman (0-2).

It was 3-1 in the sixth when the Yankees loaded the bases with no outs. Aaron Hicks hit a chopper up the first base line and Stroman made a backhanded toss to catcher Luke Maile, trying for a forceout.