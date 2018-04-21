Newgarden to start from pole at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending champion Josef Newgarden will start from the pole at Barber Motorsports Park.

Newgarden edged fellow Team Penske driver Will Power in the final qualifying lap Saturday to earn the third pole position of his career. He has won the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama a few hours from his Tennessee hometown two of the last three years but has never started higher than third.

Power was seeking his fifth pole at the picturesque 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course, where heavy rains are forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Penske has claimed pole eight times in nine years at Alabama. Sebastien Bourdais, two-time Alabama winner Ryan-Hunter Reay, James Hinchcliffe and Scott Dixon rounded out the top six.