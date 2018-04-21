Cron homers twice in Rays' 10-1 win over Twins

"I'm not going to be satisfied with it," Snell said. "It's definitely in the right direction, especially from the walk standpoint, but I know that there's a lot that I can grasp onto and really be a better all-around pitcher."

Gibson (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven.

Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and scored on Miguel Sano's sacrifice fly. The hit stretched Dozier's season-opening hitting streak to 15 games, the longest current streak in the majors. He has hit in 22 straight games going back to last season, batting .376 in that stretch.

Joe Mauer went 0 for 4 for the Twins, ending his streak of 27 games reaching base safely against Tampa Bay.

Minnesota has won only once in a nine-day stretch that included three weather postponements and a two-game trip to Puerto Rico.

"We have to be patient," said manager Paul Molitor. "We're coming off a stretch where we faced a couple of really good pitchers in Puerto Rico and then we get (Chris) Archer and Snell here."

RBI MACHINE

Denard Span drove in three more runs for the Rays, giving him a team-leading 17 RBIs on just 14 hits. Span has led off in 12 of the 13 games he has started. Only one AL player (Oakland's Jed Lowrie) had more than 17 RBIs going into Saturday's games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: OF Byron Buxton, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with migraines, took batting practice and reported that the problem persists, though some of the blurred vision and dizziness have subsided.

Rays: 3B Matt Duffy (strained right hamstring) took ground balls, and the Rays are hopeful he will come off the 10-day disabled list during their upcoming nine-game trip.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Phil Hughes will pitch Sunday's series finale, becoming Minnesota's fifth pitcher to start a game this season.

Rays: RHP Yonny Chirinos, who has started three "bullpen-day" games, will pitch Sunday and is now "penciled in to pitch every fifth day," Cash said.

By Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press