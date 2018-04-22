Pujols homers for hit No. 2,992 in Angels' 4-3 win vs Giants

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols drove a go-ahead, two-run home run into the seats in right-centre for career hit No. 2,992, and Mike Trout and Jefry Marte also went deep for the Los Angeles Angels, who beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 Saturday night to snap an ugly four-game losing streak.

Pujols, 38, hit a no-doubt, opposite-field shot to right-centre on an 0-1 pitch from lefty Derek Holland with one out in the sixth. He needs eight hits to become the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club. He went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter.

Pujols came up with runners on the corners and one out in the eighth and grounded into a double play.

Garrett Richards (3-0) struck out 11 in six innings and held San Francisco to two runs and five hits, with one walk.

The righty helped stop an embarrassing four-game pummeling. The Angels lost 8-1 to the Giants on Friday night after being outscored 27-3 in a three-game sweep by the Boston Red Sox.

Keynan Middleton got a four-out save, his fifth in as many chances.

All three Angels home runs were off Holland (0-3).

Trout homered into the rocks beyond the fence in centre field an inning after nearly robbing Brandon Belt of a two-run homer. Trout's eighth homer, on an 0-1 pitch, tied the game at 2.

In the second, Trout leaped and had Belt's fly ball in his glove for a moment before it popped out when he hit the wall and it went over the yellow line. Pablo Sandoval was on second base after a strikeout-wild pitch followed by another wild pitch by Richards. It was Belt's fourth homer.

Marte homered with two outs in the second, his first.