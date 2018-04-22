Goerges beats Pliskova; Czechs still lead 2-1 in Fed Cup

STUTTGART, Germany — Julia Goerges defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 to keep Germany's Fed Cup hopes alive against the Czech Republic by pulling the score back to 2-1 in their semifinal on Sunday.

Goerges sealed the win in under an hour with her eighth ace, making up for her defeat to Petra Kvitova the day before, and denying the Czechs an early path to the final on Nov. 10-11.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber faced Kvitova in the fourth rubber later Sunday, aiming to ensure the tie is decided by the doubles match.

Germany is bidding to reach its first final since 2014. But the 10-time champion Czechs have won five of the last seven Fed Cup championships and have a 7-1 head-to-head record against their hosts.