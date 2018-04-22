Nadal beats Nishikori to win Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO — Rafael Nadal won a record 31st Masters title after beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday.

Nadal also became the first man in the Open era to win the same title 11 times — 13 years after his first title here — and moved one ahead of rival Novak Djokovic for career Masters titles.

It gave him a 76th title overall and ensured the Spaniard keeps his top ranking ahead of Roger Federer.

Nishikori was chasing a first Masters title, but the Japanese player took 11 minutes to hold for 1-1.

He got some brief hope, breaking Nadal with a superb passing shot at full stretch to lead 2-1, but meekly surrendered the next four games.

The second set was a procession and Nadal won on his first match point with a stinging backhand winner.

Nadal's celebration was brief and low key. He thrust both hands into the air, and then jogged over to offer Nishikori a sympathetic hug after beating him for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

Nishikori saved a set point with a sharp, angled volley at the net. But Nadal was in relentless mood and sealed it on his next chance with a crisp forehand winner.

Nishikori is still working his way back to form and full fitness, after missing the 2017 U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open because of a torn tendon in his right wrist.

"It was a great week for me, I had an injury and couldn't play for a long time," said Nishikori, who is ranked 36th.