Jungels wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

ANS, Belgium — Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels posted the biggest win of his career on Sunday with a solo victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, cycling's oldest classic, as his Quick-Step team continued to dominate the season.

Just days after his teammate Julian Alaphilippe of France won the Fleche Wallonne, Jungels secured a 27th win for Quick Step this season in Ans.

Jungels became the first rider from Luxembourg to win "La Doyenne" since former Tour de France champion Andy Schleck did it in 2009.

Jungels countered a move from Philippe Gilbert in the Cote de la Roche aux Faucons and dropped his main rivals when he pushed the pace again after the summit with some 20 kilometres (12 miles) left.

Michael Woods of Canada was runner-up 37 seconds back and Romain Bardet of France completed the podium.

Alaphilippe and Jungels, two of cycling's most promising riders, warmly hugged each other after the race ended.

"This is incredible, it's difficult to believe it," the 25-year-old Jungels said. "I'm very proud of my team, we had an incredible spring."

On a sunny day in the Ardennes, a group of early breakaway riders escaped from the pack after just 5 kilometres and had a maximum lead of more than six minutes. Jerome Baugnies of Belgium was the last from the group to be reined in, about 25 kilometres from the finish of the 258.5-kilometre race.

Jungels took advantage of the poor co-ordination of his rivals in the chasing group — which included four-time winner Alejandro Valverde of Spain — while 2013 winner Dan Martin's hopes of victory ended with a puncture in the final 10 kilometres.

