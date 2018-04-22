Wenger quit Arsenal after 'hurtful' fan protests

Wenger has enjoyed glowing tributes about his contribution to the Premier League since Friday's decision. It marks a change from the protests that have mounted as Arsenal has slipped to sixth in the standings and faces its lowest finish during Wenger's reign.

"After that I had the feeling a little bit ... (of) my funeral because other people speak about you and how you were," Wenger said. "So it was a little bit interesting on that front. So I don't need to die anymore."

But there wasn't an outpouring of support for Wenger during Sunday's game against West Ham, with only a few renditions of "There's only one Arsene Wenger" in the Emirates Stadium.

"I am happy when our fans are happy, and I'm even ready to suffer to make them happy," Wenger said. "If sometimes they make me happy as well, I take it. But I feel every single decision I made in my 22 years is for the good and the sake of Arsenal. Even when it was the wrong decision it was always with one priority and to do well with the club.

"I tried to influence a club on the structural side, on the development of individual players and of course the style of play and the results. To combine the three is not always easy. I believe that I will leave a club that is in a very strong position on all fronts and my target was always to do that. And to give an opportunity to the guy that comes in after me to do even better in the next 20 years. That's my wish."

Arsenal's priority is now the Europa League, with the semifinal first leg against Atletico Madrid on Thursday. With Arsenal out of the top four in the league, winning the Europa League is the only realistic path into the Champions League and the final in Lyon can provide Wenger with the perfect send-off.

"I will always be attached (to the club) but it's difficult," Wenger said. "You do not give 22 years of your life like that — and I gave the best years of my life to this club. I arrived at 46 years old and I worked seven days a week, not six, not six and a half, seven, for 22 years.

"So you cannot just walk away and say, 'Thank you very much, bye bye.' You cannot be on one side completely committed and then walk away like nothing happened. It's impossible. I know that I will face that challenge, that it will be difficult for me. But I had other difficulties in my life and I hope I will get through this one as well."

Wenger is yet to say if he will manage another team.

