Carolina Panthers draft capsule

24. CAROLINA PANTHERS (11-6)

LAST SEASON: Panthers reached playoffs for third time in four seasons under coach Ron Rivera, but bowed out in first round with loss to New Orleans. Saints swept three games from Panthers, so finding better ways to match up against them will be priority. General manager Marty Hurney is back in charge in Carolina, making calls on draft day after Dave Gettleman was fired last summer.

THEY NEED: DE, S, CB, RB, TE, WR, G, QB.

THEY DON'T NEED: QB, DT, LB, T, K, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama; WR D.J. Moore, Maryland; TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina; CB Josh Jackson, Iowa; DE-LB Harold Landry, Boston College; DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA; S Derwin James, Florida State.

OUTLOOK: Panthers need help all over after losing handful of veteran. Hurney has flexibility to take best player remaining on board. Panthers re-signed DE Julius Peppers for one more year, need young replacement there after cutting starter Charles Johnson. Carolina also let go of Jonathan Stewart, so will need running back to pair with last year's first-rounder, Christian McCaffrey. Carolina could use thumper at safety after parting with Kurt Coleman. Torrey Smith was added to mix at wide receiver, but drafting deep threat is possible. Long-term replacement for TE Greg Olsen is also option and Hurst makes ton of sense if he's still around at No. 24 given he is ranked by some as best DT. Carolina also needs CB to replace Daryl Worley, traded to Philadelphia — and subsequently released by Eagles following off-field incident. Also need to give Cam Newton more weapons to work with on offence. Adding speed there should be priority.

