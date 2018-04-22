Indianapolis Colts draft capsule

6. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-12)

LAST SEASON: Andrew Luck missed entire season after having surgery for partially torn labrum. Without Luck, Colts struggled. Jacoby Brissett showed promise after being acquired in cutdown weekend trade. Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton struggled, at times, usually because of no viable supportive deep threat. TE Jack Doyle had breakout season and made first Pro Bowl. Defence improved throughout season but Indy couldn't hold leads, couldn't close out games, couldn't generate consistent pass rush. Missed post-season for third straight year, finished with first losing record since 2011 and coach Chuck Pagano was fired hours after season finale. Eventually, Frank Reich took over for Pagano after winning Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia.

THEY NEED: DE, OL, LB, CB, WR, RB.

THEY DON'T NEED: QB, TE, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: DE Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State; RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State; G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame; CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama; LB Roquan Smith, Georgia; LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech.

OUTLOOK: GM Chris Ballard wants to build through draft and has been looking to acquire extra picks to speed up process. Already pulled off deal with Jets, picking up two seconds this year and another next year. And he may not be done. If one of top QBs is still available at No. 6 and QB-needy team is willing to pay right price, Ballard says he could trade down again. If not, Colts are content staying at No. 6 and filling any number of needs. Chubb is considered best pass rusher in class and could help Colts move up from No. 31 ranking in sacks. Barkley is special and would replace recently departed Frank Gore. Nelson would help solidify interior offensive line and should help keep healthy Luck upright, if QB plays. Fitzpatrick could play anywhere in secondary that has lost both opening-day starters from 2017. Smith and Edmunds have made visits to team headquarters and would provide help in young, thin linebacking corps.

