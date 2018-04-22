Las Palmas relegated in Spain after 4-0 home loss to Alaves

BARCELONA, Spain — Las Palmas was relegated to Spain's second tier after losing 4-0 at home to Alaves on Sunday.

Forward Munir El Haddadi scored twice after halftime before Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino added two late goals to ensure Alaves remained in the top flight for another season.

Las Palmas was relegated with four matches remaining. The Canary Islands club had spent three seasons in the top tier.

Last-place Malaga has already been relegated.