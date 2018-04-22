Ramirez hits 2 HRs to lift Kluber, Indians past Orioles 7-3

BALTIMORE — Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in three runs, Corey Kluber won his third straight start and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday.

Ramirez hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run drive in the ninth. He has three homers in two games and a team-leading seven for the season.

Kluber (3-1) allowed three runs and six hits over seven-plus innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner walked none and struck out four to move past Charles Nagy into sixth place on Indians' career strikeout list with 1,238.

Manny Machado hit two solo homers for Baltimore, his third multihomer game this season. But it wasn't enough to prevent the Orioles from losing for the ninth time in 10 games, a skid that has dropped them 10 games under .500 (6-16).