3 established powers, 1 upstart in Champions League semis

Zinedine Zidane should be able to count on all his first-choice players and must decide whether to start playmaker Francisco "Isco" Alarcon or winger Gareth Bale up front with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on Wednesday.

Ronaldo will be seeking to continue his incredible scoring run after having scored in all 10 matches in the competition this campaign for a total of 15 goals.

Bayern will be without combative midfielder Arturo Vidal because of a knee injury.

LIVERPOOL vs. ROMA

Much of the talk ahead of Tuesday's match between the two surprising teams in this season's competition has centred on Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's prolific forward who joined from Roma in June in a 42 million euro (then $47 million) transfer.

Salah has scored 41 goals in all competitions — eight of which have come in the Champions League — and on Sunday was voted English soccer's player of the season.

"We've warned him not to do anything special or he'll be for it!" said Roma right back Bruno Peres. "Before the match, we're not thinking about friendship, after it, yes.

"We know what he's capable of and we know he's in brilliant form."

Roma holds a special place in the hearts of those associated with Liverpool. The English club won the first of its five European titles in Rome in 1977, and got its fourth seven years later by beating Roma in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

That was the only other season in which the Italian club advanced as far as the semifinals. Liverpool last got this far in 2008.

Liverpool came through the playoff round in August and is the only unbeaten team in the Champions League. It is also the competition's top-scoring team with 33 goals, five coming against Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Anfield can be an intimidating fortress for Liverpool in Europe, starting with the pre-match "welcome" of the visiting team bus through the narrow streets outside the stadium. Liverpool can destroy opponents in quick bursts chiefly via its attacking trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Yet Roma is full of confidence after a stunning 3-0 victory over Barcelona that saw the team reach the semifinals on away goals.

Both clubs are American-owned: Liverpool is linked to the owners of the Boston Red Sox, while Roma president James Pallotta has a stake in the Boston Celtics.

Associated Press writers Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Ciaran Fahey in Berlin and Daniella Matar in Milan contributed to this article.

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press