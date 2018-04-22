AEK beats Levadiakos 2-0, moves closer to Greek title

ATHENS, Greece — Tassos Bakasetas scored twice in the first half as Greek league leader AEK Athens beat Levadiakos 2-0 on Sunday.

Bakasetas converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute for the hosts and scored again in the 33rd with a strike from just outside the area.

AEK is chasing its first league title in 24 years. With two rounds left, AEK officially has a two-point lead over PAOK, which beat Xanthi 2-1.

But much still depends on the outcome of PAOK appealing a decision that docked the team three points after its owner Ivan Savvidis stormed the pitch with a holstered pistol in a game against AEK in March. AEK's current lead over PAOK does not include this points deduction.