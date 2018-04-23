SAfrican league to investigate riot, guard out of hospital

JOHANNESBURG — The chairman of South Africa's Premier Soccer League has promised a full investigation into the stadium riot that left 18 people hurt, one of them a security guard who suffered head injuries after being attacked by a mob of fans.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said the security guard, who he identified as 32-year-old Sabela Maziba, has been released from the hospital.

Khoza also said Kaizer Chiefs, the club whose fans were responsible for the carnage at a cup game at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, were facing disciplinary procedures.

Khoza didn't speculate on what the punishment might be but the team is already under a warning after being fined $20,000 earlier this month for fans throwing objects onto the field during a previous game.