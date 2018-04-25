Ringette player Paige Nosal 'beyond excited' with Athlete of the Year nomination

Paige Nosal knows ringette doesn’t get nearly the amount of recognition of other sports.
That’s when she got the call she was a nominee for K-W Athlete of the Year, she was “beyond excited.”
“When the [phone call] first started, ‘I was like oh my goodness, ringette’ and that was the first thing that I thought about,” said Nosal, and then I was like ‘oh my goodness, it’s actually me getting personally that’s getting nominated.'
“I was very excited and very shocked at the same time.”
She is only the second ringette player to be nominated for K-W’s annual award, which has 12 nominees this year in its 20th anniversary edition.
Nosal, who grew up in St. Clements, Ont. and now resides in Waterloo, started playing ringette because girls hockey wasn’t available at the time. There were also some family influences from her mother, who played the game growing up.
She picked up the sport when she was four years old, and played in St. Clements up until she was drafted into the National Ringette League (NRL), by the Cambridge Turbos. The 24-year-old has been a standout for them ever since.
Nosal, the captain of the Turbos, led her team to the 2017 NRL title and notched five points in the final as well as 15 points in the playoffs overall. It was the third title in a row for Nosal and the Cambridge squad. During the 2017-2018 regular season, she had 44 points in 22 games, but the Turbos’ title run ended as the Atlantic Attack took home the national championship.
Nosal was also part of a silver medal-winning Team Canada squad at the World Championship in Mississauga. Nosal and her sister have a ringette business as well where they teach the sport as well as run clinics on how to run practices.
“The best explanation I can give [girls] for wanting to play the sport is the friendships you build and the character that you build and those things that can be transferred into your everyday life,” said Nosal. “I always like to say that ringette has had a huge impact on the development of my character, and me as a person and where I’m at, my success in school, and my success in general.
"I’ve learned how to interact with people in a group setting. I’ve learned how to resolve conflict. It gets to the point where you're with your team so often, they become like a family. And you’re honest with them. And you have to face certain things where that honesty might be offensive to you, but in the end it’s helping you and making you a better person.”
The Waterloo native is currently working toward her master's in kinesiology at the University of Waterloo, after completing her undergraduate degree in the same field of study.
Part of playing for the national team as well as the Turbos, Nosal has enjoyed travelling around the country as well as to Europe honing in her craft on the international, national, and local stage.
She recommends ringette as a sport for young girls to play, even if they want to transition to hockey afterwards.
“If anything start with ringette, then go to hockey, if you want to be very successful, you learn how to adapt to the skating skills in ringette, and not to have to worry about losing the puck off your stick. It’s on your stick in ringette, already, and that’s why people always say ringette players are fabulous skaters, and make great hockey players.”
