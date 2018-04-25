Ringette player Paige Nosal 'beyond excited' with Athlete of the Year nomination

Paige Nosal knows ringette doesn’t get nearly the amount of recognition of other sports.

That’s when she got the call she was a nominee for K-W Athlete of the Year, she was “beyond excited.”

“When the [phone call] first started, ‘I was like oh my goodness, ringette’ and that was the first thing that I thought about,” said Nosal, and then I was like ‘oh my goodness, it’s actually me getting personally that’s getting nominated.'

“I was very excited and very shocked at the same time.”

She is only the second ringette player to be nominated for K-W’s annual award, which has 12 nominees this year in its 20th anniversary edition.

Nosal, who grew up in St. Clements, Ont. and now resides in Waterloo, started playing ringette because girls hockey wasn’t available at the time. There were also some family influences from her mother, who played the game growing up.

She picked up the sport when she was four years old, and played in St. Clements up until she was drafted into the National Ringette League (NRL), by the Cambridge Turbos. The 24-year-old has been a standout for them ever since.

Nosal, the captain of the Turbos, led her team to the 2017 NRL title and notched five points in the final as well as 15 points in the playoffs overall. It was the third title in a row for Nosal and the Cambridge squad. During the 2017-2018 regular season, she had 44 points in 22 games, but the Turbos’ title run ended as the Atlantic Attack took home the national championship.

Nosal was also part of a silver medal-winning Team Canada squad at the World Championship in Mississauga. Nosal and her sister have a ringette business as well where they teach the sport as well as run clinics on how to run practices.

“The best explanation I can give [girls] for wanting to play the sport is the friendships you build and the character that you build and those things that can be transferred into your everyday life,” said Nosal. “I always like to say that ringette has had a huge impact on the development of my character, and me as a person and where I’m at, my success in school, and my success in general.