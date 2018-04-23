TORONTO — The Maple Leafs held a moment of silence before their playoff game Monday in honour of those affected by the deadly incident involving a van and pedestrians in north Toronto earlier in the day.

The starting lineups of the Leafs and the Boston Bruins stood on their blue lines while the Air Canada Centre crowd stood in silence as a photo of Toronto's skyline flashed on the scoreboard.

The American and Canadian anthems were then sung, with singer Martina Ortiz-Luis dropping her microphone and letting the crowd take over the lyrics of O Canada during the second verse.

The Bruins expressed their condolences over Twitter before the game.

"Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today's tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time," the team tweeted.

Roads were closed around the Air Canada Centre and there was more security inside the arena for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal in response to the incident that police say killed nine people and injured 16 others.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment issued a release announcing the additional security measures hours after a van mounted a sidewalk and struck multiple people on a busy stretch of Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

MLSE did not provide details on what the extra security inside the arena entailed.

Some 90 minutes before the opening faceoff, there was a heavy police presence around the rink and concrete slabs had been placed at a major intersection to block access to the sidewalk.

Fans attending games at the arena are already required to pass through a metal detector before games, and bags allowed into ACC can be no larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches, smaller than an average backpack.