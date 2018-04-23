Freeney takes spin move into retirement after 16 NFL seasons

"The disrupter, the hurricane whatever you want to call him," Irsay said. "With Dwight it was like you turn on the film and it was just mayhem. It was like you were instantly drawn to that side of the field. It was like an instant firefight."

Not everyone appreciated the move.

Defensive coaches outside the organization sometimes scoffed at it, calling it unconventional.

The league's offensive linemen, meanwhile, feared it because they had to deal with the combination of Freeney's speed as well as that darned spin. The only thing they lamented more was Freeney's post-sack military salute.

"People ask me who's the best defensive lineman you ever played against and it was always Dwight Freeney in practice," longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo said during a short highlight film that played before Freeney spoke.

And Freeney believes the Colts' speed-rushing tandem changed the game.

"I think we created a whole new blocking scheme," he said. "Before us (Mathis and I), it was just kind of like there's a running back in the backfield and sometimes the running back would chip us.

"But I don't remember what team it was, maybe (Jeff) Fisher or (Bill) Belichick and they started bringing a receiver or a tight end to chip us. We weren't paying attention to a receiver or a tight end and I remember the first time I got chipped by a receiver, my feet were above my head because I did not know he was going to come and chip me. Now they're everywhere."

So are guys like Freeney.

When the Colts took him No. 11 overall in the 2002 draft, many analysts criticized Bill Polian for reaching on a player who was too small to defend the run.

But Polian and coach Tony Dungy were attracted to the Syracuse product for another reason.

With Peyton Manning & Co. scoring points by the dozens, they needed finishers on defence — guys who could wreck games when opponents were playing from behind.

Freeney fit the role perfectly.

So did Mathis, who was drafted the next year.

Freeney left Indy following the 2012 season as the franchise's sacks leader (107 1/2). Mathis claimed the title in 2013 when he had a league-high 19 sacks and became the first winner of the Deacon Jones Award.

The two close friends remain first and second in Colts history, and Mathis, who retired after the 2016 season with 123 sacks.

Freeney received a framed No. 93 jersey and a game ball. But it was the Colts who felt the need to salute the cornerstone of their championship defence.

"I want to thank the opponents I played against because I always had to bring my A-plus game," Freeney said. "The Jonathan Ogdens, the Drew Breeses, the Tom Bradys. Those guys made me bring my A-plus game every time.

"It raised my competitive nature to places I never knew existed. Tom, even though you beat me more than I beat you, I want to thank you for that and I'm going to miss those battles."

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press