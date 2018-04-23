OHL Roundup: Rangers beat Greyhounds in Game3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Mario Culina stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Greyhounds 3-0 on Monday, trimming Sault Ste. Marie's lead in their Ontario Hockey League conference final to 2-1.

Riley Damiani, Kole Sherwood and Nick McHugh scored for the Rangers, who lost the first two games of the best-of-seven series on the road.

Michael Vukojevic assisted on all three goals.

Matthew Villalta made 36 saves for the Greyhounds.