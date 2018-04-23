Carrasco outduels Gausman as Indians beat Orioles 2-1

Alonso put the Indians up 2-0 in the second inning with a drive to centre field after Edwin Encarnacion hit a leadoff single.

Baltimore got a run back in the bottom half on singles by Adam Jones, Chris Davis and Chance Sisco before Carrasco snagged Santander's liner.

The Indians had only two baserunners over the final seven innings, and Baltimore ended up going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland took three of four from the Orioles and is 9-2 against Baltimore over the last two seasons.

"They probably have got one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and a really good bullpen," Gausman said. "So every one of these games their starter pitched really well. Then they've got guys like Andrew Miller coming out. Just tough matchup for our hitters."

MORE MANNY

Machado extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single and walked twice. Though he was easily doubled up by Zimmer in the sixth, Showalter gave his star shortstop a pass on the play.

"The way we're struggling to score runs, you're trying to score on everything," the manager said. "Take a chance here or there. I understand what his thinking is."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Zimmer (ankle) returned to the lineup after sitting out Sunday. ... 3B Gio Urshela (hamstring) is nearing the end of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Columbus, but his season debut with Cleveland is not necessarily imminent. "In the next week or so we're going to have to make a decision" on whether to call him up, Francona said.

Orioles: OF Trey Mancini (knee) missed a third straight start but entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth. ... DH Mark Trumbo (quad strain) went 1 for 3 with a walk and played first base for Double-A Bowie.

UP NEXT

Indians: Open an 11-game homestand Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs, the first meeting between the teams since Cleveland lost the 2016 World Series in seven games.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (0-2, 15.43 ERA) vies for his first win with the Orioles on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Tampa Bay.

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press