Bogut retires from NBA, to join Sydney NBL team for 2 years

SYDNEY, Australia — Former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Bogut confirmed Tuesday that he has retired from the NBA and plans to play the next two seasons in Australia's National Basketball League with the Sydney Kings.

The oft-injured Bogut said during a Kings news conference there were "no outs" in his deal if an NBA team should become interested.

A 13-year NBA veteran and championship winner, Bogut said he had always intended to come back to Australia and play in the NBL and it was only a question of when and not if.

The 33-year-old Bogut revealed in March that he wouldn't be returning to the NBA this season in order to remain in Australia with his pregnant wife.

After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, it was expected the free agent would join a contending team for a playoff push.

But Bogut said he'd stay in Australia and focus on returning in the 2018-19 season. He tweeted that his wife's pregnancy with their second child has been deemed "high-risk" and she's not allowed to travel.

Bogut played 24 games for the Lakers after signing last September, averaging 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while starting five games. He was acquired by Cleveland in the second half of last season, but he fractured his left leg less than a minute into his debut with the Cavaliers.

Bogut was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft. He played seven years with the Bucks before a move to Golden State, where he won an NBA championship in 2015.

