Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 3 Boston 1
(Series tied 3-3)
Washington 6 Columbus 3
(Washington wins series 4-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Houston 119 Minnesota 100
(Houston leads series 3-1)
Utah 113 Oklahoma City 96
(Utah leads series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 2 Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 14 Minnesota 1
L.A. Angels 2 Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 10 Seattle 4
Oakland 9 Texas 4
National League
Cincinnati 10 Atlanta 4
San Diego 13 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 2 Miami 1
San Francisco 4 Washington 2
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
(Philadelphia leads series 3-1)
San Antonio at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
(Golden State leads series 3-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (best-of-five)
Texas at Ontario, 10 p.m.
(Texas leads 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Volstad 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Triggs 1-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (McCarthy 3-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-1) at St. Louis (Weaver 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Peters 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 1-3), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 1-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
