Panthers pick up 5th year of LB Shaq Thompson's contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Shaq Thompson's contract.

Thompson is now under contract through the 2019 season.

Thompson started 14 games and had a career-high 75 tackles with six quarterback pressures and two sacks last season. Thompson is viewed as the long-term replacement for 13-year NFL veteran Thomas Davis, who may retire after next season.

The 2015 first-round draft pick from Washington has 206 tackles, three sacks, one interception, eight passes defenced and two fumble recoveries in three NFL seasons.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press