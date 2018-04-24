Babcock wants Leafs to embrace pressure

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs' season has come down to one game, and head coach Mike Babcock says they should embrace it.

The Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Monday night to tie their best-of-seven opening round series at three games apiece.

The deciding game will be played Wednesday in Boston.

There's obvious pressure involved in a deciding game, but Babcock feels it's chance for a team to prove it's capable of winning big contests.