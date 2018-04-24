Dolphins might use top pick to draft Tannehill's successor

"You can always make a deal to move up," Grier said. "It's just always dependent on how much you want to give up. We're not going to reach or overextend for something."

If one of the top four quarterbacks slides to 11th, the Dolphins will probably pounce. Or they might opt for Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Miami could wait until a later round to take a QB, and Luke Falk of Washington State might then be the choice.

DEFENSIVE HELP

The 2017 Dolphins allowed 24.6 points to rank fourth-worst in the NFL, and then released their best defensive player, five-time Pro Bowl tackle Ndamukong Suh.

That means defensive co-ordinator Matt Burke will be lobbying hard in the draft room for help. It could come in the first round from Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea.

OFFENSIVE HOLES

Last season's Dolphins averaged 17.6 points to rank fifth-worst, and then parted with receiver Jarvis Landry and centre Mike Pouncey, each a three-time Pro Bowler. Miami shored up those positions in free agency, but needs a starting tight end and help at guard and running back, and will try to address those needs in the middle rounds.

ANNOUNCING SELECTIONS

Eighteen seniors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the family of assistant football coach Aaron Feis will announce the Dolphins' picks from the team complex on the third day of the draft. Feis was among 17 people killed in the shooting at the school in February.

HITS, MISSES AND BARGAINS

This is the third draft together for Tannenbaum, Grier and Gase, and the biggest bust in recent years precedes them. It was defensive end Dion Jordan, the No. 3 overall pick in 2013. Violations of the league's substance abuse policy limited him to one start and three sacks in Miami before he was released a year ago. He has since revived his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Subsequent first-round picks Ja'Wuan James, DeVante Parker, Laremy Tunsil and Charles Harris have combined for zero Pro Bowl appearances.

Miami hit on a second-round pick in 2014 with Landry, but traded him this off-season. Running back Jay Ajayi became a bargain as a fifth-round choice in 2015, but he was also traded. Rookies contributed little last season, and the draft grade for that class is incomplete.

___

___

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press