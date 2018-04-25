Alyssa Lagonia, Alec Elliot earn another nomination for K-W Athlete of the Year

For Alyssa Lagonia and Alec Elliot, being nominated for the K-W Athlete of the Year doesn’t get old, despite earning a combined nine nominations over the years.

Kitchener’s Lagonia was nominated for her accomplishments in 2016, 2011, 2009, 2008 and now 2017 while Waterloo’s Elliot’s nomination is his fourth in a row.

“It’s always wonderful to be nominated, because it’s always a very high level of competition to get nominated,” said Elliot. “Everyone here deserves very much to be nominated and had amazing accomplishments in 2017.”

“It never gets old, I’m always definitely honoured to be nominated and to be among such top athletes,” Lagonia said, via phone interview.

Lagonia, who currently lives in Cyprus playing for the Apollon Ladies Football Club, wasn’t at the nomination ceremony in early April, so her father accepted and spoke on her behalf. The 28-year-old has spent the last six years playing in Europe after graduating from Laurier, where she played for the Golden Hawks as well. The midfielder spent time with Bardolina Verona in Italy -- which she calls the best atmosphere she’s played in -- before joining FC Neunkirch of the Swiss League in 2014. Lagonia was the captain of that squad from 2015-2017, and led them to its first Schweizer Cup.

“It was amazing feeling, we were kind of a small team, we were the underdogs in a way, we were never really expected too much,” explained Lagonia, who also had a stint with the Canadian national team in 2009. “We just had a really strong team, we were all really close women, who just really wanted it, we worked so hard for it.”

She was third in league scoring with eight goals in the Swiss league.

After her Swiss league team folded, Lagonia, a Grand River Collegiate Institute graduate, moved to Cyprus to play for Apollon. Unfortunately, since FC Neunkirch folded, they didn’t get to compete in the Champion’s League tournament. However, Lagonia ended up playing in it anyways with Apollon, who were eliminated in the round of 32 after beating squads from Austria, Moldova, and Bulgaria in the preliminary round. She had two goals and five assists in the Champions League run for Apollon.

Lagonia has applied for the Fifa Sports Management Master’s, which is held in three different countries over a year; England, Italy and Switzerland. If Lagonia is accepted and takes part in the program, she says it would effectively end her soccer career. Not only has Lagonia excelled on the field during her time in Europe, but she has become conversationally fluent in German and Italian along the way.

“I’ve learned to love Europe, and all the different countries I’ve lived in, and all the different cities. As a Canadian, I’m proud to be Canadian. [but] I love Europe now, it’s hard, I feel like I have two homes now.”