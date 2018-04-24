Oxlade-Chamberlain sustains bad injury, doubt for World Cup

LIVERPOOL, England — England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in doubt for the World Cup after sustaining a leg injury while playing for Liverpool in its 5-2 win over Roma in Champions League on Tuesday

Oxlade-Chamberlain was carried off on a stretcher in the 18th minute at Anfield after injuring his right leg in a tackle on Aleksandar Kolarov.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was "probably a really bad injury" and acknowledged that Oxlade-Chamberlain's season was over, even before he has undergone any scans to assess the damage.

"Yes, that is how it is, unfortunately," Klopp said. "All of the medical department is quite concerned, without a scan. The season is not that long anymore. I am very positive person and hope it only feels bad. But I am not flying, mood-wise, because we lost a fantastic player tonight."

Klopp said Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury took some gloss off Liverpool's brilliant performance in the first leg of the semifinals, in which they conceded two late goals to give Roma a lifeline.

"The biggest blow for the mood is the injury of Chamberlain," Klopp said, "so conceding two goals is not what we want 100 per cent but we can deal with that."

Liverpool is also currently without midfielders Emre Can and Adam Lallana

"The squad doesn't get bigger at the moment," Klopp said, "so we need to be creative in the next few games."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has become an established member of England coach Gareth Southgate's squad after settling well at Liverpool following his move from Arsenal at the end of last year's summer transfer window.

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press