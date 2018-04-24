Padres place Eric Hosmer on family medical leave

DENVER — The San Diego Padres have placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the family medical leave list.

The Padres hope to have him back in the lineup Friday, manager Andy Green said before Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Green said only that Hosmer "had some things he needed to go home and take care of. Respecting his privacy and his family's wishes, we'll just kind of leave it at that right now."

In addition, the team selected the contract of left-hander Eric Lauer from Triple-A El Paso. He will start Tuesday.