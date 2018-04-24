Brewers activate Pina from DL for game against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Brewers activated catcher Manny Pina from the disabled list and put him into the starting lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

They cleared roster space by optioning catcher Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Pina, who spent his first two big league seasons with the Royals, was hitting .219 with a homer and three RBIs when he went on the DL retroactive to April 13 with a strained left calf.

In other news, shortstop Orlando Arcia got the day off because of stomach pain, though his ailing ankle was fine. Left-hander Boone Logan also threw a simulated game without any trouble from his left triceps strain, and is expected to join Double-A Biloxi on a rehab assignment.