Blue Jays honour victims of Monday's deadly van attack

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays honoured the victims of Monday's deadly van attack, and the first responders who rushed to the scene of the tragedy, with a brief tribute before Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Players from both teams stood in front of the dugouts as Toronto police officers and two paramedics stood between second base and the pitching mound and were introduced to cheering fans. Following a video message and a moment of silence, a group of high school students sang the national anthems.

A blue banner reading "#TORONTOSTRONG" was hung from the second deck in centre field, and similar signs were hung on the wall behind home plate.

Ten people were killed and 14 injured when a driver plowed a rented van into a on along a crowded sidewalk. It was the worst mass killing in Canada since Dec. 6, 1989, when a man shot 14 women at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal before turning the gun on himself.