Coach Jon Gruden returns to practice field for Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Jon Gruden yelled out instructions, called out plays and ran an NFL practice for the first time since leaving coaching nearly a decade ago in Tampa Bay.

This was the day Gruden had been waiting for ever since he was hired for a second stint as Oakland Raiders coach.

The Raiders opened their first voluntary minicamp under Gruden on Tuesday with optimism that a change in coach can alter the fortunes of a team coming off a down season.

"The practice field has always been a laboratory for a coach," Gruden said. "That's where we earn our pay. We have to develop this team. We have to learn a lot about them quickly. We have a lot of things to teach, a lot of things to improve. It was fun to be out there. I don't want to be too deep or philosophical or I might start crying."

While only the first 30 minutes of practice were open to the media, there was a different vibe than in previous years with Gruden's loud voice replacing music as the soundtrack on the field.

There were even large video boards on the field, allowing players to watch replays of practice plays immediately after they happened to make corrections more quickly. Gruden said that was something his first saw watching Jim Harbaugh's practices at Michigan and adopted it himself.

Gruden viewed this minicamp as an examination to see how well the players have learned the plays and system in meeting rooms the past two weeks. Gruden said he tried to throw a few extra wrinkles at quarterback Derek Carr and was pleased with how he responded.

"He threw everything at me," Carr said. "He tried to get me to see if I was listening to him in the meetings. We had a lot of fun doing that. It's always fun to accept his challenge and hopefully do good at it and look at him or wink at him or something like that. We have fun together because we both have the same goal of putting the ship in the water and hitting this thing running."

Gruden takes over a team that fell from 12 wins in 2016 to just six last season, leading to the firing of coach Jack Del Rio and a second stint for Gruden in Oakland. The Raiders' facility looks far different than it did during Gruden's first tenure from 1998-2001 with a workout centre that Del Rio initiated and new fields.

The team needs plenty of work after last year's disappointment.