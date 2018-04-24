Mahle loses no-hitter in 7th, Reds beat Braves 9-7 in 12

Mahle drew attention on his way to the majors by throwing a no-hitter in Single-A in 2016 and a perfect game last April 22 at Double-A. He was starting to think another was in reach on Tuesday.

"It's always in the back of your mind a little bit," Mahle said.

Joey Votto and Gennett hit their first homers — back-to-back solo shots in the fifth off Brandon McCarthy — as the Reds' sluggish offence showed signs of coming around. The Reds came into the series with only 11 homers, by far the fewest in the majors. They have four in the first two games.

TAKE THAT

Votto's teammates ignored him in the dugout after he circled the bases for the first time, a razzing for taking so long to homer. When Gennett followed with his first homer, Votto was on the top step of the dugout to congratulate him.

BIG INNINGS

The Reds sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs during the sixth inning of a 10-4 win on Monday. They sent nine to the plate for three runs in the second inning on Tuesday. The last time they had nine-batter innings in consecutive games was Aug. 12-13, 2016, against Milwaukee.

HELLO FRIED

Fried was called up before the game from Triple-A Gwinnett to restock a depleted bullpen. Right-hander Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment.

Fried came on in the 12th. He walked Votto and gave up Gennett's homer on a hanging curve.

"It was a two-strike curve that was up," Fried said. "The intent was to get it in the dirt, and I left it up."

REDS MAKE A MOVE, TOO

RH Kevin Shackelford was activated after recovering from a strained right forearm. RH Kevin Quackenbush was designated for assignment.

BUCKNOR OUT

Umpire C.B. Bucknor was scheduled to work the plate, but was ill. Brian O'Nora took his turn behind the plate, and Chris Segal replaced him on the crew, working second base. Bucknor is expected back on Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Snitker plans to give RH reliever Sam Freeman a couple days off. Freeman has made a team-high 14 appearances and struggled during a 10-4 loss on Monday.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco was scratched with a stiff neck. ... 3B Eugenio Suarez began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. He has been sidelined since April 8, when he was hit by Jameson Taillon's pitch and broke his right thumb.

UP NEXT

Braves: Matt Wisler (1-0, 1.29 ERA) is 1-1 career against the Reds in two starts and two relief appearances, allowing eight runs in 15 2/3 innings.

Reds: LH Brandon Finnegan (0-2, 11.05 ERA) makes his third start. He opened the season on the DL with a strained left biceps.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press