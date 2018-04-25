Lowrie, A's beat Rangers 3-2 as Beltre leaves with injury

Andrew Triggs (2-0) allowed one run in six innings with six strikeouts, and former closer Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save in Oakland's eighth win in nine games since a 5-10 start.

"There's no coincidence that we've been winning games when we've been getting starting pitching six innings or more," manager Bob Melvin said.

Hamels (1-4) gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings and hit three batters, matching the 2008 World Series MVP's career high set on April 20, 2016, in a 2-1 win against Houston. Rangers reliever Jake Diekman also hit a batter.

Mark Canha broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with his third homer, a solo shot that went in and out of leaping right fielder Nomar Mazara's glove just above the fence. Matt Olson hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Beltre's liner to the gap when he was injured was a single that scored Shin-Soo Choo from first. Beltre had two hits and both Texas RBIs, the other coming on a sacrifice fly.

GET IN THERE, ROOKIE

Oakland rookie Lou Trivino struck out two batters to finish the eighth after coming in cold when Blake Treinen took a line drive from Choo off his right leg and had to leave the game. Melvin said Treinen had a bruised shin and would be evaluated Wednesday.

Trivino was called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day when Yusmeiro Petit went on the bereavement list following the death of his mother in Venezuela. Petit was away from the team for four days earlier this month to spend time with his mom.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Liam Hendriks was to have a procedure Tuesday to remove a cyst in his right hip, with a plasma injection for a muscle tear. Hendriks was already on the disabled list because of a right groin strain. He should be throwing off a mound in a few weeks.

Rangers: RHPs Tony Barnette (right shoulder inflammation) and Tim Lincecum (blister) threw live bullpen sessions. Banister said Barnette probably won't return before Friday. Lincecum is on the 60-day DL.

UP NEXT

RHP Kendall Graveman (0-4, 10.07 ERA), Oakland's opening day starter, has allowed at least four runs without throwing more than five innings in all five starts, the longest such streak to begin a season for an A's pitcher since at least 1908. RHP Doug Fister (1-2, 3.59) is scheduled for Texas in the series finale as he returns from a right hip strain. His most recent start was April 9.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press