Story's power, Freeland's arm help Rockies beat Padres 8-0

One consolation: Lauer picked up his first big league hit on a bloop single.

"It kind of hurt my hand a little bit but I'll take it," Lauer said.

The 22-year-old Lauer made a mistake in the second with a fastball that Story took deep to left to give the Rockies a 7-0 lead. Story's other grand slam was April 21, 2017, against San Francisco.

Story is on a roll over his last eight games, hitting .423 with three homers.

"Just trying to put my best swing on it and not try to do too much," Story said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Christian Villanueva (hamstring tightness) was given the night off due to the cold conditions. "It just wasn't in his best interest or our best interest to push him," Green said.

TOUCHDOWN!

The Rockies scored a touchdown's equivalent in runs over the first two innings. Fitting since linebacker Von Miller, quarterback Case Keenum and a few other Broncos were on hand for the game.

"We threw a shutout for (the Broncos)," Black said.

FAMILY LEAVE

First baseman Eric Hosmer was placed on family medical leave. The team hopes to have him back in the lineup Friday.

"He had some things he needed to go home and take care of," Green explained. "Respecting his privacy and his family's wishes, we'll just kind of leave it at that right now."

NAME GAME

Rockies right-hander Brooks Pounders had the most memorable name in the minor leagues in 2014. No disputing it, either — he won the "Moniker Madness " bracket challenge that crowns the best name.

"It's pretty cool," Pounders said.

Pounders pitched the ninth in his Rockies debut. His contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

MORE LAUER

Lauer became just the second pitcher from the 2016 draft class to make his major league debut. The other was teammate Joey Lucchesi, who made his first start on March 30, 2017.

In addition, Lauer was the 27th pitcher to make his inaugural big league start at Coors Field, including seventh as an opponent and second for the Padres (Anthony Bass on June 13, 2011).

"It was just nerves," Lauer said. "I'm just going to work and come back."

UP NEXT

The Padres will throw RHP Tyson Ross (2-1, 2.81 ERA) in the series finale Wednesday. His last time out he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Arizona. The Rockies counter with RHP Jon Gray (1-4, 6.75), who's looking to snap a three-game skid.

___

More AP baseball: https://www.apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Pat Graham, The Associated Press