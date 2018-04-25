Trout hits 10th HR, Ohtani shaky, Angels beat Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 10th homer and the Los Angeles Angels overcame another shaky start by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Houston Astros 8-7 Tuesday night, tying a team record with their 11th straight road win.

Andrelton Simmons homered twice with a career-high five RBIs, connecting for a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning. The Angels also won 11 in a row outside Anaheim in 1988.

Ohtani yielded four runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. The two-way star from Japan was tagged by Boston in his previous start and left after two innings because of a blister problem.

Ohtani struck out seven and has fanned 26 this year, a record for an Angels pitcher after the first four career games of his career.

The Angels jumped on Charlie Morton early to build a 4-1 lead. Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer for Houston in the fifth off Ohtani and Brian McCann added a two-run homer off Jose Alvarez in the sixth to put the Astros ahead.

There were runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh when Albert Pujols snapped an 0-for-7 slide with an RBI single to tie it at 5. Simmons then sent a pitch from Joe Smith (1-1) to the train tracks atop left field for fourth career multihomer game.

Alex Bregman hit an RBI single off Jim Johnson (2-0) in the seventh and Marwin Gonzalez added a run-scoring single off Justin Anderson to cut the lead to 8-7 with one out in the inning. But Anderson retired the next two batters to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam and preserve the lead.

Cam Bedrosian walked one in a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Morton, who entered the game leading the American League with a 0.72 ERA, allowed five hits and a season-high four runs, while walking a season-most five in four-plus innings.

Bregman doubled with two outs in the second and Houston cut the lead to 2-1 when he scored on a single by Gonzalez.