WHL Roundup: Hurricanes down Broncos in Game 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brad Morrison scored three times and added an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Dylan Cozens added a pair of goals for the Hurricanes, who still trail the Eastern Conference final 2-1.

Andrew Fyten kept the Broncos from being blanked.

Logan Flodell kicked out 23 shots for Lethbridge as Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for Swift Current.