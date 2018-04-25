2 men from Rome arrested after attacking Liverpool fan

LIVERPOOL, England — Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault before a Champions League game that left a Liverpool fan in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

The injured 53-year-old man is being treated in the hospital after being caught up in what Merseyside Police say was an "altercation" between Liverpool and Roma fans outside Anfield ahead of Tuesday's match.

Liverpool said it is "shocked and appalled" by the incident, which was described by UEFA as a "vile attack."

"The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football," UEFA said, "and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities."