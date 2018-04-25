Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR with Roush Fenway Racing

Bayne won the 2011 Daytona 500 in just his second career start. He has 16 top-10 finishes in 175 career Cup starts. He's currently 26th in the Cup standings through nine races, and his highest finish this year was 12th at Texas. Bayne's deal with Roush and AdvoCare, which is signed on for 15 races this season, runs through 2019.

Kenseth was available to return to his one-time home because he lost his ride last season when Gibbs had to let a veteran go to make room for Erik Jones amid a wave of younger NASCAR drivers hitting the circuit. He turned 46 in March but is still considered among the top talents in the Cup garage, but his salary made him too expensive for any of the open rides.

It put him on the sidelines for the start of this season, and after watching nine races on television and attending his daughters' gymnastics meets, Kenseth felt the opportunity to return to Roush was the right move. He was brought to the organization in the late 1990s by Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who flew to Charlotte on Wednesday morning to be present when Kenseth was named a part-time driver of Martin's famed No. 6.

"There wasn't a crew chief that made Matt fast and made Matt win. He knew race cars," Martin said. "He's enough old school to be able to bring that to the table and yet enough new school to be able to adapt. I don't know that I can describe to you what it means to me to look at that car and knowing that my favourite driver of all-time ... is going to be working hard to improve the performance of Roush Racing. I have a lot sweat equity and pride in this organization."

Kenseth said if he simply wanted to race, he would have taken a deal to be in the season-opening Daytona 500.

"It feels like the right deal at the right time. It's with Jack. It's an interesting challenge for me and not just being a driver, I hope I can be much more to the organization and I'm hoping that there are a lot of different ways I can help," he said. "It's fairly small right now, down to two teams and it's leaner, and I feel like they're on the right trajectory."

Although Roush exaggerated how long he was upset by Kenseth's departure, the team owner felt the duo had at least another championship to win together. Perhaps it can happen in this reunion, with Kenseth helping the organization move back to the top of the standings.

Stenhouse's two victories last year were at Daytona and Talladega, and Roush Fenway has not won a non-restrictor-plate race since 2014.

"Jack has told me many, many times that Matt is the best at figuring out how to assess and diagnose cars," Newmark said. "We had made improvements and for us to take the next step and it would be beneficial to bring Matt back into the fold. We do hope it jump-starts Trevor and he benefits from this, because our hope is he would have a long career ahead of him."

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press