Giants facing quarterback questions with the No. 2 pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants have to answer one question heading into the NFL draft with the second pick overall.

Is there another Eli Manning?

If the new general manager is convinced there is a guy who can lead to the team to a couple of Super Bowls — and the Cleveland Browns haven't taken him — the Giants grab a quarterback.

It's that simple when you are coming off a 3-13 season and Manning is 37 years old. General managers don't pass on quarterbacks who have the potential to make everyone on the team better. That's what Ernie Accorsi did in 2004, when he engineered a blockbuster draft-day trade for Manning.

Accorsi was convinced Manning was a can't-miss QB, and it didn't hurt that the Ole Miss product didn't want to play on the West Coast. So the Giants packaged Philip Rivers, who they took with the No. 4 pick overall, their third-round pick that year and their first and fifth-round choices in 2005 and sent them to San Diego.

It was a big price. The return was Super Bowl titles after the 2007 and '11 seasons. Well worth it.

"When you're picking this high, if you make a mistake, you're done," said Gettleman, who was hired to replace the ousted Jerry Reese. "We talk that when you miss on a quarterback, you really hurt the franchise for probably five years. It's a five-year mistake. Yeah, it's a big decision, but as long as you've done your homework and turned all the rocks over, you will come to the right answer. You ask the right questions and you will get the right answers."

Four quarterbacks in the draft class are attractive: Josh Allen of Wyoming, Sam Darnold of Southern California, Josh Rosen of UCLA, and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma.

"It's a really a neat group to evaluate because they are all different players," said Gettleman, who spent four-plus seasons as the general manager of the Carolina Panthers before being fired in July. "With the second pick, I'm sitting at Ben and Jerry's and I've got a lot of flavours to look at and they're all different."

Manning seemingly has a year or two left in the tank, so there will be no rush to play a rookie if the Giants pick a quarterback.