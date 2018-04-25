Buccaneers seek more help for QB Winston at NFL draft

Not that Licht is providing much insight into his plans.

With as many as three or, possibly, four quarterbacks under consideration to be selected early, this year's top 10 is difficult to project.

"I don't like picking at seven just because it means it's a repercussion of your season, the disappointment of the season before," Licht said.

"But, with Mike Evans it worked out. So hopefully it's a lucky number seven," the GM added. "There are enough players there, if no quarterback went above us, that we would be very excited about if we stayed put."

WHERE'S THE RUSH?

The Bucs were last in the NFL with 23 sacks last season. They haven't had a double-digit sack leader since Simeon Rice in 2005, which is one of the reasons they're so excited to have Pierre-Paul.

The hope is the presence of the former Giants star will help six-time Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy raise his game to an even higher level. Third-year pro Noah Spence has shown flashes as a pass rusher, but has been injured most of his career.

HELP FOR JAMEIS?

While finding a running back capable of easing the burden on Winston to carry the offence is a priority, it's generally felt the Bucs would like to find more help on defence before eyeing a replacement for Doug Martin, who was released.

With Brent Grimes turning 35 this summer and Vernon Hargreaves III, a first-round pick two years ago, losing his starting job last season, it's important to strengthen the secondary.

Licht says he likes Fitzpatrick and James, though it remains to be seen how much. Both figure to be available if Tampa Bay picks seventh.

"The thing about Minkah is that he's played a lot of slot this year. He's played outside corner and in that slot position, (and) you can see some of the things that he would do at safety," Licht said. "He's a really smart guy and versatility is a great asset of his. ... We have a plan if he were the pick, what we'd do with it, what we'd do with him. We like the fact that he can do a lot of those things."

As for James: "He's also a versatile guy, but he's more of a strong safety," the GM said. "But he can also drop down in your sub packages and play linebacker. He's another good player."

HITS, MISSES AND BARGAINS

The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007 and haven't won a post-season game since the franchise's 2002 run to a Super Bowl title.

A spotty draft record is one of the reasons. Winston was the No. 1 overall pick three years ago and had a pair of 4,000-yard seasons passing before taking a step back, largely because injuries, in 2017.

Evans has topped 1,000 yards receiving four consecutive seasons and recently became one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. There have been notable misses over the past five years — none bigger than kicker Roberto Aguayo, selected in the second round in 2016.

He struggled as a rookie and was cut early in training camp the following year.

Licht hasn't had much success finding gems in later rounds, however middle linebacker Kwon Alexander has exceeded expectations, going from a fourth-round pick in 2015 to the Pro Bowl in his third season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press