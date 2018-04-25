Boris Katchouk, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds look for first OHL title in 25 years

Boris Katchouk grew up cheering for his hometown Kitchener Rangers, but this week, he is doing anything but that.

The Greyhounds star, who grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo, is a key player for Sault. Ste Marie, who are in the midst of a heavyweight Western Conference final with the Rangers. The Greyhounds have a 2-1 series edge as of April 25 as they look for their first Ontario Hockey League title since 1993.

“It’s really cool, I grew up watching the Kitchener Rangers every Friday night,” Katchouk said. “They were my favourite team as a kid growing up, it’s one of the coolest experiences you get to do, playing in that rink [Kitchener Auditorium] especially in the playoffs. The atmosphere is such an unbelievable feeling.”

The 19-year-old was named one of 12 nominees for the Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year on April 10, however, he wasn’t able to attend the ceremony as his Greyhounds were of course at the beginning of a playoff run.

“I mean, it’s an honour, I grew up as a kid here starting from Grade 1,” Katchouk said. “It’s been a really cool journey coming up through the ranks from my minor hockey days in Kitchener-Waterloo. I can’t thank this city enough for how much support I get from everyone around town. It’s just been an unbelievable experience.”

Katchouk, who was born in Vancouver, put up 129 points in 72 Games with the Waterloo Wolves’ Midget AAA hockey squad in 2013-2014 before splitting time with the Soo Thunderbirds of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, and the OHL Greyhounds the following year.

In his first full season with the Greyhounds in 2015-2016, the six-foot-two, 205-pound winger posted 51 points in 63 games, and was drafted 44th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Entry Draft; he signed a three-year entry level deal with the big club in 2017. Katchouk had 64 points in 65 points in his OHL season and this season, recorded 85 points in 58 games and has been a key contributor in the Soo’s playoff run so far. The Greyhounds had a record-breaking season, losing only seven times in regulation and finished with 116 points, 19 better than any other squad. They also finished 26 points ahead of the Rangers.

He also had eight points in nine games as a part of 2017-2018 Canada’s world junior hockey championship gold medal squad.

“It was a huge honour to put on the [Maple] Leaf first of all, and just to even make the team,” said Katchouk, who was also team captain for Canada in junior hockey’s Canada-Russia series.

“Winning that gold for this country meant so much, the year before, [Canada] got silver in a heartbreaking loss. It was really cool to give back to Canada and win gold for them.”