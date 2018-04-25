Fraile wins Tour of Romandie stage, Roglic leads overall

DELEMONT, Switzerland — Omar Fraile of Spain sprinted to victory in stage one of the Tour of Romandie on Wednesday, and in-form Primoz Roglic took the leader's yellow jersey.

Fraile edged Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after making his move 300 metres from the end of a 166-kilometre (103-mile) route from Fribourg to Delemont. Third-place Rui Costa of Portugal had the same time.

Roglic finished close behind alongside Rohan Dennis to lead overall on the same time as the Australian following Tuesday's prologue. Geraint Thomas of Britain is third, four seconds back.

The 28-year-old Slovenian is seeking a second stage-race title this month after winning the Tour of the Basque Country for the LottoNL-Jumbo team.